COLOMBIA-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-SHAKIRAAFP
Siddhant Lazar

Monterrey forced to relocate Champions Cup match against Vancouver Whitecaps because of Shakira’s tour

CONCACAF Champions CupLiga MXVancouver WhitecapsMonterrey

The pop superstar’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has forced a change of venue for the Liga MX side’s last-16 Champions Cup tie.

  • Monterrey's home leg against Vancouver Whitecaps moved to Torreon
  • BBVA Stadium unavailable due to Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour
  • Fans express frustration over last-minute venue switch
