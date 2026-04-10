Monaco captain backs 'incredible' Paul Pogba to play 'important' role in final stretch of season as ex-Man Utd star finally nears full fitness

The Monaco skipper has been quick to highlight the impact Pogba can have as the club enters the final weeks of the campaign. Despite a frustrating season that has seen the Frenchman limited to the sidelines for long periods, his teammates remain fully aware of the quality he brings to the dressing room and the pitch.

"Paul, I think it's a bit of a complicated season for him. Between injuries and bad results, it hasn't always been easy. He's definitely going to be important at the end of the season, in these last few matches, to give that extra something and try to go as far as possible. He's an incredible player, we all know that, and he's exceptional person too," Zakaria said of his teammate per RMC Sport.