Mohamed Salah Lionel Messi Diego MaradoneGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Mohamed Salah hilariously snubs himself as Liverpool talisman picks best left-footed player of all time between Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona

M. SalahL. MessiD. MaradonaLiverpoolInter Miami CFArgentina

Mohamed Salah snubbed himself as he picked the greatest left-footed player of all time between Argentina icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

  • Salah asked to pick the best left-footed player
  • Chose between Maradona and Messi
  • Hilariously snubbed himself in the multiple-choice quiz
