VIDEO: Mohamed Salah hilariously snubs himself as Liverpool talisman picks best left-footed player of all time between Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona
Mohamed Salah snubbed himself as he picked the greatest left-footed player of all time between Argentina icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Salah asked to pick the best left-footed player
- Chose between Maradona and Messi
- Hilariously snubbed himself in the multiple-choice quiz