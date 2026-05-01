Mohamed Salah injury update: When Liverpool ‘expect him back’ as Egyptian King is ruled out of final clash with Man Utd before free transfer away from Anfield

During his pre-match press conference, Slot addressed the status of his star winger while highlighting the player's legendary work ethic in the face of physical setbacks. Addressing the media ahead of the trip to Manchester, the Dutchman explained the timeline for a potential return.

He declared: “As we know for Mo, he is always working hard when he is fit and when he is injured to be back. He is usually fitter than others, so we expect him back for the final part of the season. Not for tomorrow. It is always a big relief that his injury is minor to play for us and the World Cup. Any time a player who deserved a send-off, it's great news."