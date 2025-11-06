Mohamed Salah set for showdown talks with Egypt as Liverpool face losing talisman for 10 games due to AFCON

Salah has struggled at times this season, seemingly struggling in a new playing system and a number of key new players in attacking positions at Anfield. But boss Slot was clear in explaining why Salah remains so important to his team after reaching the incredible milestone of 250 goals for the Merseysiders.

Slot said: "It is huge. It's almost unbelievable he has scored 250 goals at one club. Scoring 250 goals is already unbelievable, let alone at one club. You don’t see it that much in football anymore. Apart from the goal he scored tonight he had a very good performance. When we had to play long we played mainly long towards him and he could hold the ball and because of that the rest of the team could come to him and we could keep playing.

Slot added: "What I also liked is that he didn’t only do his offensive work really well, but he helped the team out defensively as well. After the 1-0 he was helping Virgil (van Dijk) around the halfway line and this combination of things led to me liking his performance tonight. It’s special for him to score 250 but for him to score is not special as we always know he will score."