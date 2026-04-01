Arne Slot confirms Liverpool injury boost as Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak set to return

Isak is finally closing in on his long-awaited return to the pitch after a gruelling layoff. The Swedish international has been sidelined since December after suffering a broken leg during a Premier League fixture against Tottenham, but his recovery has now reached a critical turning point.

Before his injury, Isak had featured in 16 games across all competitions for Liverpool, scoring just three goals and providing a single assist during his debut campaign. However, the tide seems to be turning for the Swedish star. Discussing the striker's progress, Slot said: "I think Alex is in a really good place because Sweden qualified for the World Cup yesterday evening and apart from that he's going to train with the group again for the first time tomorrow. If you've worked so hard for three, four months or something like that and then to return to team training, that's for everyone very nice. So Alex is, in that sense, in a good place.

"Of course it's only his first session, after three or four months [out], with the team but it's good to have him back because we all know who we signed and we've signed an incredible striker. So to have him again in a team that's usually generating quite a lot of chances - and maybe not immediately from the first moment that he can start - but to have him back for the last two months is, I think, very helpful for us."