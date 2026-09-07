Mohamed Ihattaren banned from speaking to media by Fortuna Sittard manager Danny Buijs

Fortuna Sittard manager Danny Buijs has banned midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren from conducting post-match interviews for the foreseeable future. The decision came directly after Ihattaren put in a match-winning display against ADO Den Haag on Sunday afternoon.

The playmaker starred by scoring two goals and providing an assist to secure three vital points for Fortuna.

Despite requests from major broadcasters ESPN and NOS, Buijs intervened to stop his player from speaking to journalists.