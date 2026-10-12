‘Mo Salah numbers’ problem for Florian Wirtz & Bradley Barcola at Liverpool as Michael Owen admits transfer fee questions hang over stars worth £100m-plus

Asked about the struggles being endured by elaborate additions at Anfield, former Liverpool striker Owen - who was speaking as ambassador of Casino.org, where UK players can find reliable online casino information - told GOAL: “It is a problem for Liverpool in terms of the money that they've spent on a variety of different players.

“Obviously, that transfer window where they spent that money, they bought Isak, Ekitike, Wirtz, that money that they've spent is not looking value for money at the moment. They say rising tides lift all boats. It always happens where it's all or nothing.

“I don't think that they're necessarily bad players at all. In fact, I think they're exceptional players. And when they were signed, I was full of hope, anticipation, excitement etc. But obviously, as things have gone, the team aren't playing very well.

“And then you look towards those players that have cost a lot of money or those players where it’s a case of ‘hang on, the team was really good last year and invested all this money, where's it gone wrong?’ And your eyes get drawn to the big money signings all the time. I get that. That's what's happened.

“I know Barcola's only been there for five games, but even that signing you're thinking that the problem is you need to be hitting Mo Salah numbers to be able to justify a fee of that size.

“If you're a club, you're thinking, ‘right, spending this, we need those types of numbers to justify it’. And obviously, nobody's going to get near to those numbers of Mo Salah. So it is a problem.

“I refuse to believe he's [Wirtz] not good enough. We've seen it in different leagues. We've seen it on international duty. But there is no question that he's underperforming in a Liverpool shirt and has been for over a season.

“And it's an issue. It's an issue that Liverpool need to find a way of getting the best out of him because it's not even a doubt that it's in there. But getting it out is a huge doubt because it's been over a year now.”