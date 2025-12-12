Mo Salah is BACK! Liverpool star to return to squad for Brighton clash after peace talks with boss Arne Slot

The great and the good have weighed in on the Salah debate in recent weeks, including both Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer, who have been highly critical of Salah. Carragher initially labelled Salah a "disgrace" and "selfish" for comments made after being left on the bench against Leeds United. Carragher argued that Salah and his agent strategically time public outbursts to "cause maximum damage" and pressure the club, potentially to secure a new contract or even force the manager out. The ex-Liverpool defender later offered a conditional apology, saying he "adores" Salah the player but maintains the forward needs to "behave himself off the pitch".

All-time Premier League top goalscorer Alan Shearer echoed Carragher's sentiments, largely agreeing that while he understood Salah's frustration at being benched (having experienced it himself), the player was wrong to air his grievances publicly to the press. Shearer believes the matter has escalated to the point where Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool, and that his explosive remarks have "tarnished" his legacy at the club.

Shearer said: "He'll go down as a Premier League great whether he has played his last match or not and it'd be such a shame for him to go out like this after what he's done for Liverpool. One thing I will say though is that it won't be forgotten all of this, but I don't think it'll ruin his legacy. He's achieved so much, and Liverpool wouldn't have won what they have without him so I don't think it'll ruin his legacy, but it will be tarnished. I think Slot has handled the situation really well. I thought he spoke well before and after the game on Tuesday. It was a very, very difficult situation for everyone but I thought he spoke with precision, honesty and openness - I thought he got things absolutely right."