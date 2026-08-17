We start with San Diego FC. It has been a pretty miserable year for the Southern California side, which finished first in the Western Conference and made a deep playoff run in its inaugural season. Since then, just about everything has gone wrong. The football hasn’t clicked, and there is a real chance San Diego misses the playoffs. That would represent an immense collapse after last year’s success.

Lately, though, there have been signs of life. The football looks better. The mistakes that had derailed their season have become less frequent. The vibes are good. And on Saturday night, it all culminated in a big win over LAFC.

Elsewhere, there was some not-so-good stuff. Michael Bradley had a truly wonderful start to his Red Bulls tenure as manager. The honeymoon is over, though, and his team is leaky. It's not exactly peachy for LAFC, either, who may still win the West, but face a Change.org fan protest over Marc Dos Santos. A word, too, for Inter Miami, who are very much at a crossroads - and were battered by Nashville SC.

GOAL looks at the major results and the Winners and Losers from the weekend...







