MLS steps in to block proposed $13 million transfer of USMNT star Jesus Ferreira to Spartak Moscow

MLS steps in to block proposed $13 million transfer of USMNT star Jesus Ferreira to Spartak MoscowRyan TolmichGetty/GOALUSAMajor League SoccerJesus FerreiraFC DallasTransfersRussiaMajor League Soccer reportedly stepped in to block a proposed $13 million offer from Spartak Moscow for FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira.Spartak Moscow make $13 million bidMLS steps in to deny offerClubs still hesitant to do business with Russia