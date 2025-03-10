MLS Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders' attack explodes, Gregg Berhalter earns first Chicago Fire win while Minnesota United and Philadelphia Union impress as LA Galaxy tumble

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

The LA Galaxy have officially set an unwanted record as the worst reigning MLS Cup champions through the first three weeks of the following season, suffering their third straight loss in a 3-0 drubbing by St. Louis CITY SC.

The team's winless start after three matches sets an unwanted record as no previous MLS defending champion has started the season with three-straight losses. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the longest all-time winless streak by a reigning champion was also held by the Galaxy, going eight straight without a win. However, that team got off to a better start than the current team, drawing its first three matches.

However, MLS Matchday 3 was full of milestones -- most of them worth celebrating.

U.S. international Jordan Morris led the Seattle Sounders to a dominant win over previously unbeaten LAFC, scoring a stunning goal to become the club’s all-time leading scorer. Just north, the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Canadian rivals CF Montreal, making it three wins in three to start the season. Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Minnesota United ended San Jose’s unbeaten run, while expansion side San Diego FC roared back from a two-goal deficit to stun Real Salt Lake in Utah.

The Eastern Conference brought its own fireworks.

The Philadelphia Union joined Vancouver as the only team to start the season with three straight wins, while Tai Baribo netted his sixth goal of the campaign to take an early lead in the Golden Boot race. The Columbus Crew settled for a goalless draw against Houston Dynamo, and FC Cincinnati cruised past Toronto FC. Then, the Chicago Fire stunned FC Dallas late, scoring three times in quick succession to seal Gregg Berhalter’s first win as manager.

Inter Miami, still without Lionel Messi for a third consecutive match due to fitness concerns, edged past Charlotte FC -- but also picked up their third red card of the season.

It wasn’t all glory, though.

Phil Neville’s Portland Timbers collapsed against Nashville SC, Austin FC’s high-spending offseason has yet to yield results, and Sporting Kansas City remain winless in five matches across all competitions.

So, which club is leading the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: previous date was March 3.