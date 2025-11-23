MLS owners reportedly begin planning for Don Garber’s eventual successor with new committee

The succession committee's first meeting occurred just one day after MLS Deputy Commissioner Gary Stevenson announced his plans to retire following next summer's FIFA World Cup.

The succession planning process appears to be part of a comprehensive strategic review that began in late summer 2025, which league spokesperson Dan Courtemanche described as focused on improving the league’s structure.

“Major League Soccer is currently engaged in a comprehensive, league-wide strategic planning process led by Commissioner Garber together with a committee of MLS owners and an external consulting firm,” Courtemanche told SBJ. “This process, which began in late summer 2025, is focused on strengthening the league’s organizational structure and preparing MLS for the opportunities and challenges that come with being a growing sports league.

“Like is the case with most high-performance organizations, this work includes broad, long-term succession planning for senior leadership positions, along with a holistic review of organizational design and operational effectiveness across the league office.”