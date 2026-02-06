MLS told nobody can stop Lionel Messi winning MVP award every year as 'extraordinary' Inter Miami superstar defies logic

Former MLS striker Earnshaw expects that to be the case, with the former Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps frontman - speaking in association with Covers.com, a platform reviewing sports betting sites in Canada - telling GOAL when asked if Messi will be named MVP on an annual basis: “As long as he is playing at the level he is playing at, absolutely. The reason I say that, it’s so easy to underestimate and just think of what we know from previous players when they hit those kind of ages, late-30s, there is a drop down. This is a player who is unbelievable.

“As a football fan it’s nice because as a fan, as a neutral, looking at him just as a football player, it is extraordinary. It’s spectacular what we are able to see. He’s 38. He’s one of the best dribblers, he’s one of the best passers, one of the best creators, his imagination is better than anybody, he can score goals and finish. It’s extraordinary what we are still able to see.

“Normally you lose a bit of pace or your dribbling goes a bit and you become more of a passer, you don’t dribble anywhere near as much, you try to arrive in the box and tap a few in. You find different ways as you get older to do less. We are still seeing the dribbling, still seeing him go past 20 year olds, 22 years olds, like they are not there. We still see the passing through the eye of a needle, as a creator.

“Knowing from playing over there, it’s very difficult physically in terms of the environment because you are going to different places with different challenges - things that don’t exist in Europe - and he’s still able to put the goals in, still able to be the best player on the pitch.

“For as long as he continues that, he is going to continue winning the MVP, because he is the MVP. He is the MVP of the whole league, never mind Inter Miami! When you are on that level, you really and truly lift a whole league, never mind your team.

“Put it this way, without Messi, Inter Miami don’t win their first title. Without Messi, Inter Miami are nowhere near the level when it comes to the attention and the aura that is at the club right now. He is the MVP and will continue to be.”