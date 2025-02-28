This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Zane Lowe Lionel MessiApple
Tom Hindle

'I always had it in my mind to play in the MLS' - Inter Miami's Lionel Messi opens up on soccer, family, music in Apple TV interview with Zane Lowe

L. MessiInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi spoke on his legacy in soccer, future plans, and Club World Cup in an interview with Zane Lowe

  • Messi admitted that he always wanted to play in MLS
  • Backed Club World Cup in the United States to be a success
  • Asserted that the goal this year is to 'win a championship'
