MLS urged to ditch Lionel Messi playbook when Argentine GOAT retires - with New York Cosmos chief making youth development plea

That is a recruitment policy that Inter Miami intend to follow, with the Herons making no secret of the fact that they want to bring more Messi-esque ‘Galacticos’ onto their books. Beckham has said: “We have to always look forward. We also have to have conversations about 'OK, where do we go next. What do we do next? Who do we bring in?' And I think this is a league that really needs stars.”

Managing owner Jorge Mas added: “My first meeting with David, we shared a vision that we just don't want to be another Major League Soccer club. More important to both of us, is that it'd be a global team.

“We're building our Galacticos. We always want to have players to attract global attention. I'd like to think that if we're able to seize the moment, we will be successful and people will always look at this and say, 'Hey the guys at Inter Miami changed Major League Soccer to be one of the best leagues in the world.' But to be able to achieve this, it's about winning.”

That is part of the problem when it comes to Rossi’s goal - the demand in modern sport for immediate results. Few clubs have the time in which to nurture a generation of home-grown stars, but the hope is that a day will come in which domestic talent dominates foreign imports.