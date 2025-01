This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Major League Soccer MLS changes rules, will now allow teams to pay cash for players in landmark team-building decision Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer has announced that franchises will now be allowed to pay an unlimited amount to acquire players MLS to allow cash-for-players similar to worldwide model

No limits in either General Allocation money or SuperDraft allowance

Clubs allowed two cash trades per year