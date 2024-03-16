MLB takeover at Wrexham! Phillie Phanatic and Mr & Mrs Net wow SToK Racecourse crowd as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney bring famous US mascots to Wales
Phillie Phanatic and Mr & Mrs Net took over SToK Racecourse as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brought the famous baseball mascots to Wrexham.
- Phillie Phanatic is the mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies
- Mr. and Mrs. Met grace the New York Mets matches
- Wrexham fans had a gala time with the two mascots