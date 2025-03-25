'Mismanagement on an industrial scale!' - Man Utd slammed for 'atrocious' Scott McTominay transfer call as Graeme Souness labels Napoli star a 'fantastic modern footballer'
Manchester United's decision to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli last summer has been labelled an "atrocious piece of judgment" by Graeme Souness.
- McTominay thriving since Man Utd exit
- Red Devils continue to struggle
- Souness blasted club for selling midfielder