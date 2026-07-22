Minnesota United confirm James Rodriguez exit as ex-Real Madrid star's MLS adventure ends after just six months

The Colombian superstar's time in Saint Paul has come to an abrupt conclusion as Minnesota took to social media to verify his departure. The club posted a graphic of the midfielder on their official X account with the caption "Thank you for everything, James".

Rodriguez originally joined the Loons in February 2026, arriving with significant fanfare as a free agent after terminating his previous contract with Mexican side Leon. The move was viewed as a major coup for the MLS outfit, bringing a two-time Champions League winner into a dressing room looking for veteran top-level experience. However, the club has now officially decided not to exercise the option in his contract which would have seen his deal extended until December.







