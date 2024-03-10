Millie Bright Chelsea 2023Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Millie Bright sends 'slay away' message to 'beautiful women' on Mother's Day as Chelsea and England star nears injury return

Millie BrightChelsea FC WomenEnglandWSLWomen's football

Chelsea skipper Millie Bright shared a 'beautiful' message for women on the occasion of Mother's Day.

  • Bright sent 'slay away' message on Mother's Day
  • Recovering from knee injury
  • Has remained out of action since November

