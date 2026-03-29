Milan: Loftus-Cheek is fit again; he will play with a protective brace against Napoli

There is good news from the Rossoneri treatment room, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has officially recovered and is available for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan ahead of their Serie A match against Napoli on matchday 31.

The Livorno-born manager will therefore have an extra weapon at his disposal for the tricky away fixture at the Maradona against Antonio Conte’s men, with the English midfielder now fit to be selected following the operation he underwent after sustaining a facial injury in the home match against Parma.