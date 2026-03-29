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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan: Loftus-Cheek is fit again; he will play with a protective brace against Napoli

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R. Loftus-Cheek

Massimiliano Allegri will be able to count on the English midfielder again ahead of the next match.

There is good news from the Rossoneri treatment room, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has officially recovered and is available for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan ahead of their Serie A match against Napoli on matchday 31.

The Livorno-born manager will therefore have an extra weapon at his disposal for the tricky away fixture at the Maradona against Antonio Conte’s men, with the English midfielder now fit to be selected following the operation he underwent after sustaining a facial injury in the home match against Parma.

  • SPECIAL PROTECTION

    In yesterday’s internal training match at Milanello against the Milan Futuro youngsters, Loftus-Cheekplayed the entire game, taking an active part in Allegri’s training session. He can therefore be considered fully fit for the match against Napoli.

    As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the English player will play wearing special protection following the jaw fracture he sustained last month in a collision with Corvi.

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  • WHAT HAD BEEN DONE

    Let’s recap what happened.

    In the eighth minute of the match against Parma, following a cross from Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek charged into the penalty area to reach the ball, colliding with Gialloblù goalkeeper Corvi, who had come out with clenched fists. Almost knocked unconscious by the blow, he was taken to hospital, still conscious, where he was found to have suffered a fracture of his upper teeth and the maxillary alveolar bone, forcing him to undergo surgery and remain sidelined ever since.

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