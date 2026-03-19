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Milan: "Leao is the club's asset" – what does Branchini, Allegri's agent, mean by this?

Allegri’s agent, Branchini, highlights Leao’s value to Milan: technical ability is important, but so too are the financial implications in terms of sponsorship deals

Milan’s defeat against Lazio has sparked a lengthy controversy: the Rossoneri dropped crucial points in the race for the Scudetto at the Olimpico, laying bare some issues within the dressing room. Rafael Leão has been back in the spotlight, not for scoring a goal but for an unprofessional reaction to being substituted, although the main target of his outburst was not manager Massimiliano Allegri but his strike partner Christian Pulisic. A reaction that has reignited the debate within the club’s hierarchy: is the Portuguese player’s time at the Rossoneri coming to an end?


Coming to the defence of the Livorno-born manager was his agent Giovanni Branchini, who revealed some behind-the-scenes details on ‘Radio anch’io sport’ on Radio1: “Allegri’s message was very balanced. He never thought about winning the Scudetto, never said we should chase Inter, and always said we must watch our backs, because the objective is the Champions League. Some might have thought it was a strategy. Instead, it’s realism and fairness.”


On Leao’s future, Branchini replied: “Should Milan still be counting on Leao? The club’s dynamics are complex: Leao is an asset to the club, so various factors must be considered. This year he isn’t making a huge contribution; that’s plain for all to see. He remains an important player and must be defended to the end, as Allegri did yesterday in his post-match comments, despite the abrupt conclusion to his substitution.”




  • WHAT DID BRANCHINI MEAN?

    What does the term “business assets” mean? In an economic context, it refers to any asset, whether tangible or intangible, that contributes to a company’s profits and the creation of value. Assets have a useful life of several years and are not intended for the normal sales cycle. They are depreciable assets used by the company in the production process. In English, business assets are referred to as “assets”, a term that has become familiar and widely used in recent years.


    3 June 2023 marked a turning point in the working relationship between Leao and Milan: the Portuguese star signed a contract extension tying him to Milan until 2028 (salary of €5.1 million per year plus bonuses, release clause of €175 million). The youngster’s joy was twofold because the club had settled the dispute worth almost €22 million between Lille and Sporting Lisbon. Rafa has more than tripled his salary. He earns €5.1 million a year. This includes a signing bonus of €1.5 million, a €250,000 bonus for each Champions League victory, plus various bonuses for winning the league title, cup competitions and league placings. In addition, there is a significant personal bonus upon reaching the thresholds of 15–23 and 30 combined goals and assists, without distinction.


    Milan are investing in him as a figurehead: they have given him the number 10 shirt, one of the best-selling shirts over the last two years, and he has also become the highest-paid player in the squad. For Milan, Leao is no longer just a player but *the* player.

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  • TRADE AGREEMENTS

    Rafael Leão is a key player and brand ambassador for AC Milan in Italy and around the world. In 2024, he collaborated with the Rossonerito launch the ‘ACM x RL10’ capsule collection, blending his personal brand with the club’s identity. Leão has a long-term contract with Milan, running until June 2028, and features regularly in the club’s marketing campaigns.


    Capital Collection ACM x RL10: this partnership, launched in April 2024, features clothing designed with both the AC Milan and Leão’s personal brands, highlighting the striker’s influence both on and off the pitch.

    As a key player for the Rossoneri, he frequently takes part in commercial activities, including those with partners such as PUMA and Off-White. Leão has several personal sponsorship deals, for example with sportswear brands, but operates as a player/partner within AC Milan’s commercial ecosystem.

  • BETWEEN THE PITCH AND THE TRANSFER MARKET

    The new Leao is a striker who sacrifices himself in a role he has never played before in his career and takes to the pitch even when not in peak condition: ahead of the Lazio match, the Portuguese player’s commitment had been appreciated by the entire Milan camp, with the management and owners leading the way. Against Lazio, the old Leao returned – the indolent one with immature behaviour, albeit with all the relevant mitigating factors.


    Part of the management would like to extend his contract from 2028 to 2031, whilst the other part is questioning whether a change is in order. A turning point, however, that goes beyond mere technical and behavioural considerations. Because, according to Branchini’s thinking, Leao is worth a great deal to Milan: he is their most important financial asset.

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