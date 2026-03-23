Samuel Chukwueze and Milan are close to parting ways, this time on a permanent basis. The Nigerian winger has literally been reborn in London in the Fulham shirt, where he has been reunited with two of his international teammates, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, and has earned the trust of the entire club. Now the Cottagers are increasingly convinced that they will exercise their option to buy him from Milan this coming June.
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Milan in talks with Fulham: Chukwueze set to return, with the expected fee to be received
CONTACT WITH FULHAM
His brace against Manchester City on 2 December is undoubtedly the highlight of what has been a largely positive spell. Chukwueze would be more than happy to stay at Fulham next season and has already given the English club’s management his provisional consent. Confirmation has arrived regarding the report in La Gazzetta dello Sport: in recent days, the agent who handled the deal last summer informed Milan of Fulham’s intention to exercise their option to buy the former Villarreal player.
HOW MUCH DOES MILAN EARN?
The news received by Milan in recent days is unofficial and not yet final, which is why the club is awaiting the next steps. They hope that these intentions will soon be formalised with signatures on contracts. Furlani was convinced that Chukwueze’s move to Fulham would be a win-win deal, given how the Premier League could serve as a showcase to relaunch a player coming off two disappointing seasons with the Rossoneri. Milan are now beginning to do the maths: Chukwueze will bring in a fee of €24 million, which, with bonuses, could rise to €28 million.