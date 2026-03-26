Matteo Gabbia, a Milan defender, spoke to Sky Sport about his recovery, Milan’s current form and their Scudetto chances. But that’s not all. The Rossoneri’s season isn’t over yet; anything can happen, thanks to Massimiliano Allegri: “We’re lucky to have a manager and a coaching staff with such vast experience and charisma. He’s made us all better. His management of the squad is extraordinary, and from a technical and tactical point of view, he gives us new insights that I personally wasn’t used to. I’ve also been very impressed by how he manages training sessions and key moments in matches: he often tells us things before games that then actually happen on the pitch. This shows just how good he is. The credit for our progress goes to the whole staff and, of course, to us players too.”
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Milan, Gabbia: "The Leao-Pulisic row? Untrue reports have been circulating; we’re all on the same side and working towards the same goal"
"LITE" PULISIC-LEAO
"In reality, nothing serious happened between Leao and Pulisic. They’re two lads who always try to give their all for the team. We’re a close-knit group and we prove it every day at Milanello. These are rumours that don’t reflect the reality: here, we’re all on the same side and working towards the same goal."
RECOVERY FROM INJURY
"I’m definitely feeling a bit better. It’s been a busy period: some things have improved, but I’ve also experienced some new pains. We’re working hard and doing everything we can: the aim is to return as soon as possible, but above all in the best possible condition for me and for the team."
CHANCE OF WINNING THE LEAGUE TITLE
"We must stay calm. There are eight games left and we must focus solely on giving our all, working with dedication and ambition. Then, at the end of the season, we’ll see what we’ve achieved and where we’ve ended up. Whatever happens, it will be what we’ve earned, and we certainly won’t have any regrets. The important thing is to keep giving our best, just as we always have."
A CHALLENGE FOR NAPOLI
"Napoli are a very strong side; they’ve proven that. However, we must focus solely on ourselves, with the determination to approach every match with the aim of winning it. Then, at the end of the season, we’ll take stock. The most important thing is to always do our very best."