Mikel Merino sends upbeat message to Arsenal fans from hospital bed after undergoing surgery on fractured foot

There's no clear date yet for when Merino will be return, with the player's father having revealed why it's so difficult to say when he will be ready to play again. Miguel Merino told Cadena SER: "Despite the problem, he’s accepting the situation. Injuries never come at a good time and a player has to be prepared for whatever comes. It’s tough but we have to look on the bright side. There are much worse injuries than this one. There’s uncertainty because the recovery time isn’t well understood as there’s no history of this type of injury. It’s a stress fracture. It’s not an injury to the toes, it’s a bit more internal. It’s an injury that isn’t very well documented. There are many doubts regarding his recovery.”

