Mikel Arteta warned he 'can't trust' one Arsenal star after narrow win over Chelsea

The criticism extended beyond just the strikers, with the midfield and wide areas also coming under the microscope. Nicol noted that the energy levels within the squad seemed to be dipping at a critical juncture. "The midfield was poor, Declan Rice just ran out of steam, it was probably Martin Zubimendi’s worst game in an Arsenal jersey," he observed. These struggles in the engine room often translated into a lack of service for the front line, but Nicol believes the attackers must also shoulder the blame for failing to break down organised defensive blocks.

Highlighting several individuals, Nicol continued: "Gabriel Martinelli had one run against Chelsea, Leandro Trossard is not doing anything on that left-hand side, Bukayo Saka has pretty much disappeared recently and Gyokeres got a couple of goals the other week but you can’t trust him."