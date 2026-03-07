Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'exceptional' Max Dowman's use of 'time and space' in record-breaking FA Cup debut against Mansfield

"Well, very proud of him, very proud as well of Marli," Arteta told reporters after the match. "Obviously, two 16-year-olds starting in the FA Cup. That tells us a lot about them, their personality and the quality that they have. And Max, I think he was exceptional." The decision to start the duo was a landmark moment for the club, as Arsenal became the first Premier League side to start a game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition.

Arteta’s faith in youth reached new heights on Saturday, with Dowman setting a new benchmark for the London club. "Well, first of all, I congratulate them because to make their debut in the FA Cup, I think Max is the youngest ever in the competition," Arteta explained. "And this competition has been going for a while, so it tells you how difficult that is. I'm very proud of them, I hope they enjoy, Jaden [Dixon] the same with his debut. And to continue to work is just the first step for them and there's plenty more to come."

The manager was particularly impressed by Dowman’s composure under physical pressure on a difficult playing surface. "Quality. Because when the ball is bouncing all over the place and you have people in your back, the way he handles time and space and the touches that he takes, it's just incredible. Especially at the speed that he delivers those actions. But that tells you the talent that we have," the Spaniard added.