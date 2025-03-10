Mikel Arteta should listen to Roy Keane's title warning: 'Agitated' Arsenal's search for perfection has seen Gunners go backwards - and looming contract chaos could derail their project entirely

It's extremely likely the club's trophy drought will reach the five-year mark, with questions being asked over the manager and his mentality

Arsenal no longer need an on-field miracle to catch Liverpool in this season's Premier League title race, rather an inexplicable reason for the table-topping Reds to be deducted points. The gap from Arne Slot's men to the Gunners stands at 15 after this weekend's results, with Southampton beaten 3-1 at Anfield 24 hours prior to Arsenal's frustrating 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The likelihood is, for a third successive year, the red half of north London will have to settle for silver instead of silverware. Manchester City pipped them to the post on the previous two occasions, and now Slot's Liverpool have proven far too strong a matchup over the course of a season.

Considering where Arteta found Arsenal - toiling in mid-table amid a failed rebuild following Arsene Wenger's departure - there has been remarkable progress at the Emirates Stadium. But questions remain over whether the team and club in this current iteration have what it takes to shake off their 'contender' status and become winners.

Being held by the worst United team in a generation, and perhaps being a little grateful to even leave the north-west with a draw, was the latest in a long line of gut-punches Arsenal have had to withstand during this hellish domestic season. And despite all the caveats brought about by injuries and extenuating circumstances, there's no guarantee things get better for them.