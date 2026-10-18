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Mikel Arteta tips Kai Havertz to become 30-goal striker as Arsenal boss hails German's 'football IQ' amid Viktor Gyokeres struggle
Havertz preferred as Gyokeres eyes exit
Arsenal prepare to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, with Havertz expected to lead the attacking line once again. The 27-year-old has started every league fixture this term, netting twice in his first three outings before enduring a five-match scoreless run.
Despite the recent goal drought, Arteta continues to favour the former Chelsea man over Gyokeres. The Sweden international, who arrived from Sporting CP for £60 million in 2025, has grown increasingly frustrated with his lack of Premier League minutes and feels detached from the current tactical setup.
Gyokeres enjoyed a prolific debut campaign with 21 goals, but a failure to secure regular starts has left him seeking a mid-season departure. His unease has reportedly been compounded by Arsenal's persistent interest in recruiting another marquee forward, following their summer pursuit of Julian Alvarez.
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Arteta praises Havertz's 'top mentality'
Arteta remains unwavering in his support for Havertz, confident that the forward can reach the 30-goal milestone if granted consistent playing time. The Arsenal boss highlighted the German's exceptional tactical understanding as a key reason for his regular selection.
"He has that ability," Arteta told reporters. "That is why he is playing there as well, and that is why we signed him. He needs that volume of games and actions, and if you give him that, I am a big believer that yes, he can do it.
"His football IQ is something else. He understands everything at such speed, and he can break down information better probably than anyone else on the team. That's something that's not easy to say especially when we talk about a striker."
Reflecting on Havertz's recovery from an injury-hit previous campaign, Arteta noted: "He was out for a long period of time last season and to get back at the highest level is not easy and it can take time. But Kai has done it almost immediately from pre-season and I'm not surprised because his mentality is top. I value him a lot."
Gyokeres backed despite goal struggles
While Havertz enjoys the manager's trust, Gyokeres finds himself firmly on the fringes. The 28-year-old was handed a rare start in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Lille but was substituted in the second half after failing to make an impact. He remains goalless in seven club appearances this season, a sharp contrast to his four goals on recent international duty.
When questioned about the Swede's confidence levels following his rapid decline in minutes, Arteta was quick to defend the striker's commitment.
"That's a very personal question," Arteta stated. "What he transmits to me is an incredible will and determination and work-rate to improve and help the team. That's Viktor every single day, regardless of his position, whether he scores a goal or not, and that's why he's always an option to play.
"We are trying to help him as much as possible. He has some very good moments, but it's very small margins, and scoring, or not scoring, changes the narrative."
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What next for Arsenal's attack?
The Gunners' immediate focus turns to their domestic duties against Forest, where Havertz will look to break his five-match duck and vindicate his manager's lofty expectations amid a demanding fixture schedule.
Beyond the weekend, Arsenal's hierarchy faces a looming dilemma ahead of the January transfer window. With Gyokeres pushing for an exit and clubs across Europe monitoring his availability, a mutually beneficial winter sale could materialise to help finance further attacking reinforcements for the north London side.
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