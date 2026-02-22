Getty Images Sport
'Go and do something else' - Mikel Arteta fires out warning to Arsenal stars ahead of Tottenham clash
Pressure growing on Arsenal
Arteta has already batted away suggestions his team are "bottlers" ahead of the match against Spurs but has sent out a fresh warning to his players ahead of kick-off. The Spaniard has made it clear that his players must deal with the "noise" that comes with a title fight as he aims to guide Arsenal to a first Premier League crown since 2003-04.
Arteta's side face a struggling Spurs on Sunday on an unconvincing run of form, having won just two of their least seven Premier League meetings. They come up against a Tottenham since flirting with relegation and having just appointed Igor Tudor as interim boss after sacking Thomas Frank.
Tudor has promised Spurs fans they will like what they see against Arsenal, explaining: "When I coach I never watch the classification. Maybe it sounds strange. I don’t watch where we are. It’s a process. If you ask me what we are going to see on Sunday, I believe that we are going to see something concrete, something good that the people will like.”
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta's Arsenal warning
Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta told reporters: "You ask them the question: “Do you want to be part of the noise, or not?" If not, go and do something else. Be part of a different club, or do you want to be at Arsenal? Everybody has been demanding for 10 years, 15 years, that we need to go back there (fighting for the title), and now we are there, and now what? You don’t want noise? Noise is part of it, and the bullets are part of that, and we try to deal with them in the right way and achieve what we are looking for. We have to do what we have to do. I don’t think it is going to change for anybody. At the end, you have to win the next match and if you do that you are going to be in a much stronger position and that is the only thing we can control.’
Guardiola sends title message after Newcastle win
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also delivered a title message after his team beat Newcastle on Saturday. He said: "Many things are going to happen. I have a feeling that we are not going to win all our games. Arsenal, I don't know. But I have this feeling, because FA Cup, Champions League games, then comes trouble. Many, many games. Injuries will come. The best way is to relax now and focus on Leeds, then we'll see. It will depend on our level, it needs to be better, better, better."
He added: "We have a lot of new players, that's why they have to live it. I've said, forget about it. We have to improve, it's not enough. To compete to win the Premier League you have to be there. We proved ourselves to win the three points but we have to do better to have the chance to do it. I say to the guys, 'take a lot of caipirinhas and daiquiris in these three days, enjoy life'. And after that, make a proper three training sessions and go to Leeds. That is a proper way. I know how difficult it will be. If it doesn't go well, we keep going, never give up. Ten or 11 games is a lot in the Premier League."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Arsenal head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and then face Chelsea at the Emirates next weekend. As for Manchester City, they will no doubt be watching events in north London closely before heading to Leeds United for their next Premier League fixture.
Advertisement