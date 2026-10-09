Committed till 2030! Thrilled Arteta lifts lid on lucrative new Gunners mega-deal

Arteta praised the professional manner in which Arsenal's hierarchy managed the renewal process. "My family are very grateful to be able to enjoy this unbelievable right to continue," Arteta stated during his pre-match press conference.

"I said from the beginning that me and the club wanted the same thing but I loved the way it was handled."

"The most important thing is at the end, when you are about to sign, looking around the room and seeing excitement in their eyes."