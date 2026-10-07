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Mikel Arteta signs new long-term Arsenal contract until 2030 after ending 22-year Premier League title drought
Gunners reward title-winning boss
Arsenal have announced that Arteta has signed a fresh long-term agreement to remain at the Emirates Stadium until 2030. The news comes as a major boost to the club following their historic achievement last season, where they finally ended a 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England. Arteta, who returned to the club as head coach in 2019, has overseen a total transformation of the squad, culminating in the club's 14th top-flight league title.
The Spaniard’s impact on the touchline has been statistically unmatched in the club's history. Throughout his 361 matches in charge across all competitions, Arteta has maintained a win percentage of 62.05%, the highest of any full-time manager to ever lead the Gunners. This new deal, which includes renewals for his entire core coaching staff, serves as a clear signal of intent that the North London giants are prepared to build a sustainable dynasty at the pinnacle of European football.
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Arteta reaffirms long-term vision at Arsenal
Arteta expressed profound gratitude upon committing his future to Arsenal, describing leadership at such a unique institution as a true privilege. Reflecting on the club's rich 140-year history, he praised the exceptional people across the organization and thanked owners Stan and Josh Kroenke for their unwavering trust and support as they continue their work together. Highlighting the strong bond built with the team and supporters, Arteta emphasized that their journey is only just beginning and that far greater achievements lie ahead.
"It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue," Arteta said.
"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I'm extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history. This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return."
Ownership backs long-term vision
The Kroenke family has been vocal about their support for Arteta, viewing him as the architect of the club's modern identity. By securing his services for the next four years, the ownership group believes they have ensured stability during a crucial juncture of the team's development. The co-chairs highlighted the emotional weight of the recent title victory as the primary motivation for this extension, hoping to replicate that success consistently on the domestic and continental stage.
"It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship. Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We’re determined to create many more in the years ahead. We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019. He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together," Stan and Josh Kroenke stated in a joint message.
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Building a winning era
Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick also emphasized that the club is entering a defining period under Arteta's leadership. The focus remains on staying competitive at the highest level while adhering to the club's financial and cultural values. The hierarchy believes that the foundation laid over the last few years has now evolved into a platform for consistent trophy-chasing, with Arteta at the very heart of that project.
"This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club’s history. We want to create a winning era together with Mikel. We will continue to work hard together as we aim to fulfil our long-term ambitions for the club and our supporters. Mikel has the belief, determination and the understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring here, and we are excited to continue that journey together," Garlick added.
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