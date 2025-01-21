'This might go left with Liverpool fans' - Curtis Jones admits his idol growing up played for Reds' fierce rivals as he makes bold 'better than Mohamed Salah' claim
Curtis Jones has revealed he grew up idolising a player who played for Liverpool's rivals, and believes he was better than Mohamed Salah.
- Jones idolised star who played for Liverpool's rivals
- Rated his idol as better than Salah
- Posted an image with Salah after interview went viral