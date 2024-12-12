Michail Antonio sent ‘12 months before he can walk’ warning after horror car crash – with specialist suggesting that West Ham & Jamaica star may never play again
Michail Antonio has been warned that it could be “12 months before he can walk” unaided after his horror car crash, and he may never play again.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hammers forward had to be cut from wreckage
- Underwent surgery on lower-leg fracture
- Facing a long record to recovery