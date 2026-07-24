Michael Olise sent ‘another year’ transfer message amid Real Madrid links - with Bayern Munich winger told why record-breaking ‘Galacticos’ move can wait

Olise has, however, come a long way in a short space of time and is now working under the brightest of spotlights. Quizzed on whether a move to the Spanish capital should be considered at this stage, Premier League title winner Aliadiere - speaking in association with Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “He's had an incredible season since leaving Palace and going to Bayern Munich, he's gone to a different level.

“Going to that French squad, same. Great World Cup, even if I would say he's had great games against teams that might not be at the level of Spain. It's always very easy to judge a semi-final, are you playing Spain?

“They've had a long tournament, they've had a long season. Again, at the end of the tournament, players are getting tired, emotions are just high. There's players that looked exhausted and you look at England and the last 25 minutes, you could have put 15 English players on the pitch, they were knackered, they couldn't run, they had nothing left in the tank. Compared to Argentina, who just looked like they could carry on running, making runs. And sometimes it's easy to say it's not passion or desire, it's just when you can't run anymore. It's just one of those things.

“Olise, I think he's incredible, he's such an amazing talent. Where would he fit in Madrid? How would they work with Vinicius, with [Jude] Bellingham, with all the other players? I remember the Galacticos back in the day where you just had amazing players but I still think you need a bit of a good balance and a strong defence because modern football, you get punished quite quickly.”