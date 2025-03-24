France v Croatia - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg TwoGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Free-kick perfection! Michael Olise scores outrageous France goal as Bayern Munich star inspires Nations League penalty shootout victory over Croatia

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise scored a stunning free-kick as he inspired France's Nations League comeback win over Croatia on penalties.

  • Olise scored a world-class free-kick
  • Provided assist for Dembele's goal
  • France beat Croatia to progress to the Nations League semis
