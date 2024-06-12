Olise-Palace-2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Why Michael Olise transfer suitors Chelsea & Man Utd must strike a deal with Crystal Palace before approaching winger despite release clause - explained

Michael OliseCrystal PalaceTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueChelsea

Chelsea and Manchester United may need to first strike a deal with Crystal Palace before approaching winger Michael Olise, despite his release clause.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Olise is wanted by both United and Chelsea
  • Winger has a release clause of £60 million
  • Palace insist that any suitor must trigger his clause
Article continues below