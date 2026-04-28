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Yosua Arya

Michael Carrick warns Man Utd players not to 'over-celebrate' Champions League qualification & responds to Casemiro 'one more year' chants

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Champions League
Casemiro
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brentford
Brentford

Michael Carrick has warned his Manchester United stars not to "over celebrate" Champions League qualification, which is now all but secured after a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Monday night. The home supporters also aimed "one more year" chants at Casemiro, but Carrick maintained that the midfielder’s summer exit remains the "clear" plan as the club eyes a broader squad refresh.

  • Carrick demands higher standards

    Despite the positive atmosphere at Old Trafford following a 2-1 victory over Brentford, Carrick was quick to temper expectations. Goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko secured the win, leaving United needing just two points from their final four games to mathematically guarantee a return to the Champions League.

    While acknowledging the achievement, Carrick refused to frame top-four qualification as the ultimate success. He stressed that the club’s historical stature demands a focus on challenging for titles rather than simply securing a seat at Europe’s top table.

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    Clear warning to squad

    Carrick is determined to prevent any drop-off in intensity once European football is secured. With United currently sitting in third place, he emphasised that the season does not end when the mathematical objective is reached.

    "We've given ourselves a great chance, we've put ourselves in a big position," Carrick noted. "It's a tough league, it's tough to get wins. You can see that throughout the league. To get the amount of wins we've had. I think the lads have got to take a bit of credit for that.

    "The Champions League is one thing, but it's not something that we should be over-celebrating either. We want to be finishing high up the league really and we want to be challenging high up in the league and trying to get more points so our season doesn't get to a close when that happens."

  • The Casemiro era ending

    The evening was punctuated by an emotional reception for Casemiro, who netted his ninth goal of the season to open the scoring. The Stretford End erupted into chants of "one more year" for the 34-year-old, whose departure at the end of the current campaign has already been confirmed by the club. Despite the public outpouring of affection and the midfielder's resurgent form, Carrick suggested there is no room for sentimentality.

    "It's pretty clear," he said. "From both sides it's pretty clear. Probably the situation and the clarity of it has helped everything. It means a lot to him and credit to him because of the situation that it is, he's given absolutely everything as well and had some big moments for us."

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    Sunday showdown with Liverpool

    United could have their Champions League spot confirmed as early as Saturday if results elsewhere go their way. However, Carrick’s immediate focus is on Sunday’s blockbuster clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

    With a three-point cushion over their rivals, a win against the Merseysiders would not only secure European football but also reinforce United's position as the dominant force in the race for third place.

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