Michael Carrick teases Manchester United January transfer spree following Lisandro Martinez outburst

The United manager then moved to quash rumours of a dressing room rift. He stated: "There's a lot of people saying a lot of things. Pros and ex-pros, that doesn't mean they know what's going on here. The players totally believe me. Just because people talk on the outside doesn't make it the truth. I am telling you the truth.

"The squad [on Friday] was in a fantastic place, better than I've seen it for a while, actually. It's plain and simple. It's not affected [the spirit], I'm telling you. We're in a good place. As a group we've moved on. It's really not a drama for the group. The squad have trained really well and they are in good spirits."

Addressing Martinez's status specifically, he concluded: "It was pretty simple. We understood the situation. Licha understood he made a mistake. We have a really good feeling from the club. We can see in the group we want to do something with this situation. We've moved on. Genuinely. There is a freshness about the group."



