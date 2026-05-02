Michael Carrick can secure Man Utd manager's job by beating Liverpool - but fan favourite has a lot to learn if he is to be a long-term success at Old Trafford

The results speak for themselves. United have won eight, drawn two and lost two of their 12 matches under Carrick. The 26 points they have amassed since his first game in charge would have put them top of the Premier League had the season begun when he took charge in mid-January.

Ruben Amorim, for context, had taken 31 points from 20 league matches when he was sacked. United have scored 24 goals and conceded 14, a goal difference of 10. Amorim, again, had scored 34 and conceded 30 goals, a goal difference of four. It should also be remembered that United finished the previous campaign under the Portuguese 15th in the table, with a goal difference of minus 10.

The players seem to have a good understanding with Carrick, with the obvious caveat that they would be unlikely to tell the truth if they did not. But there does seem to be a clear improvement on his Portuguese predecessor in terms of the rapport the coach has with the squad.

"He knows how to talk to us," said Bryan Mbeumo last month. Amad Diallo added: "He’s been doing so much for the team, he has a lot of experience and he knows the club and has the DNA also. We think he’s the right man and we are really happy about what he is doing right now."