Michael Carrick 'can't rule out' late Man Utd title tilt amid dream start as manager

"You can't rule anything out in football, but we've got to be realistic and know where it's at," Carrick said when questioned about a potential title tilt. "I think we've just got to try and keep winning games and see. Above us now there's two fantastic teams. There's some really good teams in and around us. We've had a good run, we're certainly not getting carried away. Of course, I'm being realistic about it. We have to win a lot of football matches for that to happen."

The stats certainly back up the optimism surrounding the Theatre of Dreams. United have recorded six wins in seven games since Carrick’s appointment, boasting the best record in the division over that period. Despite the building hype, the manager is determined to keep his feet on the ground. "Football is a tough game to get results," he added. "It's not so much guarding against [a drop in form], it's living in the moment, staying in the moment, keep grounded and down to earth with understanding what it takes to win games. We won't get carried away, you've got to feed off the confidence and understand that runs of wins are hard to come by. We're hungry for more and we need to try and make it last as long as it can and stay consistent."