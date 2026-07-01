'You're playing the heart and soul of each country' - USWNT legend Mia Hamm on the impact of the World Cup and U.S. Soccer's DNA

Comparisons between generations of the USWNT are inevitable. The teams that defined the sport in the 1990s and early 2000s are often measured against today's stars, but the exercise ignores just how dramatically the game has evolved.

The global talent pool has deepened, professional opportunities have expanded, and nations that once lagged behind have invested heavily in women's soccer. Each generation has faced a different landscape, making direct comparisons less about determining which team was "better" and more about appreciating how each helped shape the sport into what it is today.

Hamm doesn't spend much time thinking about how good she would have been if she were playing today, but she does recognize that the game is in a different place now than when she played.

"If you don't think that I would have evolved as a player if I grew up playing now, then you're wrong," she said. "The training would have been better, the understanding of the game would have been greater, the investment in coaching and national team funding ... and you're surrounded by better players."

Those differences alone are massive, but one similarity that unites the U.S. teams of the past, present and future is the desire and determination to remain at the top.

"People always say, 'Who would win?'" Hamm told GOAL. "Like your team or this [USWNT]? My response is both teams and both sets of players were the best at what they did in their time."