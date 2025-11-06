Mexico return to iconic green with Aztec-inspired 2026 World Cup jersey

After experimenting with darker and alternative tones in recent years, El Tri and Adidas have unveiled a home kit that brings back one of the country’s most recognizable colors while paying homage to Mexican heritage.

The jersey features the brand’s signature three stripes across the shoulders, an embossed holographic crest, and a central pattern inspired by the Piedra del Sol - a nod to the design worn during the 1998 World Cup in France. Red and white details on the collar and sleeves complete the classic look, while the phrase “Somos México” is printed on the back of the neck.