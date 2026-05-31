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Mexico player ratings vs Australia: Johan Vazquez shines as El Tri extend unbeaten run

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J. Vasquez
M. Chavez
L. Romo
L. Chavez
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G. Ochoa
I. Reyes
E. Lira
J. Aguirre

Johan Vazquez scored and delivered Mexico's best performance as El Tri edged Australia 1-0 at the Rose Bowl. GOAL rates every player after an uneven display that offered Javier Aguirre valuable World Cup roster clues ahead of his final squad announcement.

Mexico did the job in Pasadena, but only just enough to keep the mood positive. In front of 78,479 fans at the Rose Bowl, El Tri beat Australia 1-0 and extended their unbeaten run in 2026, though the performance felt more like another evaluation exercise than a true World Cup statement.

The next 24 hours will be important. Aguirre is expected to make Mexico's final World Cup roster official, and this match was one of the last chances for players on the fringe to leave a lasting impression. Some did enough to strengthen their case for a place in the starting XI, while others did not.

The biggest positive was the result. Mexico won, stayed undefeated and once again felt the support of their U.S.-based fan base in a massive venue. But the performance itself was uneven. There was no real wow factor, no consistent attacking rhythm and not enough clarity in the final third. For Aguirre, this was useful information. For El Tri, it was a victory that still felt like it could have been better.

GOAL rates Mexico's players after their pre-World Cup friendly against Australia at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

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    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Raul Rangel (6/10):
    Was not heavily tested by Australia's forwards, but there was one play near the end of the first half when he needed clearer communication with Mateo Chavez on the left flank. Rangel likes to leave his area and act almost like a libero, but those movements can come with risk and, at times, create unnecessary tension in the backline.

    Jorge Sanchez (5/10):
    A weak performance on the right flank, both defensively and in possession. Much of his involvement came from having to correct his own mistakes after poor giveaways. Did not offer enough going forward.

    Edson Alvarez (6/10):
    Still does not look to be at an optimal level. Was not fully convincing in aerial or ground duels, and his progression from the backline did not really shine. Aguirre continues to search for the best role for him before the World Cup opener.

    Johan Vazquez (8/10):
    Without a doubt, El Tri's best performer of the night. He understood the task defensively and contributed at the other end with a goal. His excellent season with Genoa as team captain has elevated his career and strengthened his role with the national team. He looks like one of Mexico's true leaders.

    Mateo Chavez (7/10):
    Very active on the offensive end. His counterpressing makes him an attractive option on the left flank whenever Jesus Gallardo is unavailable. He still needs to polish some defensive details, but he remains one of the most interesting young prospects on the current roster.

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    Midfield

    Luis Romo (6/10):
    Did not shine as expected in the defensive midfield role. Looked a little too stagnant when Mexico needed progression on the ball. Romo's best moments usually come when he has space in front of him to drive forward, but he rarely found that against the Socceroos.

    Luis Chavez (7/10):
    Very active early in the match, taking shots from distance and getting involved in Mexico's set-piece plays. Also produced an excellent tackle to prevent Australia from creating a dangerous scoring opportunity. One of the sharper midfielders on the night.

    Alvaro Fidalgo (6/10):
    Took time to settle and still looked like a player learning the movements of his teammates. That is understandable, as this was only his third start with El Tri since completing his one-time switch. The quality is there, but the chemistry is still developing.

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    Attack

    Orbelin Pineda (5/10)
    A very poor performance. Did not offer much in the final third, lacked creativity and failed to provide the surprise factor Mexico needed from wide areas.

    Guillermo Martinez (5/10):
    Felt more like an extra body on set pieces than a real attacking threat. Did not accelerate play or cause many problems for Australia's center backs.

    Alexis Vega (7/10):
    Assisted Mexico's first goal from a corner kick and remains a player Aguirre clearly trusts. Still, his stamina is a bit concerning. His heart tells him to keep sprinting, but his body sometimes seems to say otherwise. Even if he does not look fully fit, Vega will be an important asset for this team.

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    Subs & Manager

    Guillermo Ochoa (7/10):
    Made his presence felt whenever Australia tested Mexico in the second half. The thousands of fans at the Rose Bowl gave him a loud ovation, and he responded with the kind of calm that has defined so much of his career with Mexico.

    Santiago Gimenez (5/10):
    Still cannot find the back of the net for Mexico. Tried to connect with teammates and move into open pockets, but the ball rarely arrived in truly dangerous areas. A frustrating night for a striker who badly needs a goal.

    Cesar Huerta (5/10):
    His biggest strength is his dribbling and ability to take defenders one-on-one, but he barely showed either against Australia. A quiet performance from a player who usually offers more spark.

    Israel Reyes (7/10):
    Produced a great defensive interception to stop Australia from creating a clear scoring chance. Brought stability after coming on and made a strong case with limited minutes.

    Cesar Montes (6/10):
    Looked a bit shaky on the ball, almost as if he still needs more minutes to reach his best form before June 11. The friendly against Serbia in Toluca will be important for him, especially because he is likely to start.

    Gilberto Mora (6/10):
    Similar to Fidalgo, he had a hard time adapting to his teammates. Could not combine well or influence the game the way he would have hoped. The talent is obvious, but this was not his sharpest night.

    Julian Quiñones (6/10):
    Asked for the ball often and tried to operate in a more creative role behind Santiago Gimenez. Did not get many scoring chances, but his willingness to take responsibility was noticeable.

    Erik Lira (7/10):
    Brought calmness every time he got on the ball. His control and decision-making continue to make him look like a strong candidate to start against South Africa on June 11.

    Obed Vargas (6/10):
    Added balance in central midfield alongside Lira. Did not do anything spectacular, but helped Mexico settle and gave Aguirre another useful look at his midfield depth.

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