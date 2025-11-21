'He always tried to help!' - Mesut Ozil backed by another former Arsenal star after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hit out at 'absolutely nonsense' criticism of divisive playmaker

During an appearance on Ben Foster's Fozcast podcast, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who played alongside Ozil for four seasons before joining Liverpool, claimed the German received unwarranted pelters for his performances.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "Mesut was fun to play with and there was definitely an element with Mesut that was like, mad respect for him.

"That aura that he brings, it was always like, 'I want to do a one-two with Mesut here'. Or I'd try and find him and he'd appreciate anything really good.

"By the way, the conception of Mesut being lazy, absolute nonsense. Like, that fella would run 11.5k every game off the ball. Runs in behind.

"People just see, if he gives it away, is he going to start sprinting? That wasn't part of his game but the amount of running he did off the ball and people were saying he's lazy, I'm like, just look at the stats. You got no clue how much running he does off the ball."

