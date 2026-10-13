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Memphis Depay to miss Clarence Seedorf debut as Corinthians relegation crisis deepens after Palmeiras thrashing
Petulant kick triggers untimely suspension
Depay will have to sit out his new boss's first match at the helm after picking up a suspension in last weekend's derby loss to Palmeiras. The Dutchman got booked for lashing out at Vitor Roque off the ball during a miserable 4-1 defeat for the Alvinegro. That moment of madness rules him out for nearly a fortnight, keeping him sidelined until a trip to Rio de Janeiro in late October.
- IPA Sport
Survival mission demands unprecedented turnaround
A crushing defeat against their fierce rivals leaves the club languishing in 16th place with just 32 points on the board. ESPN Brasil reports that Seedorf must now oversee a career-best win rate to reach the 45-point mark traditionally needed to guarantee safety. His previous coaching peak was 53 percent at AC Milan, while his subsequent spells with Shenzhen, Deportivo La Coruna, and Cameroon never crossed the 48 percent threshold.
Decorated boss confronts monumental challenge
Handing the former midfielder a contract until December 2027 is a desperate roll of the dice following the dismissal of Fernando Diniz. Matters on the pitch are hardly helping his cause, with Depay enduring a miserable campaign that has yielded just one goal and three assists in 27 appearances for club and country. The pressure is mounting fast, as an eight-game losing streak leaves them locked on points with Internacional inside the drop zone.
- Fotoarena
Survival scrap brings pivotal encounters
There is at least some good news for Corinthians, with Rodrigo Garro and Kaio Cesar back from bans for next Monday's must-win clash with Vitoria. After that home match at the Neo Quimica Arena, Timao face crucial six-pointers against fellow strugglers Vasco da Gama and Mirassol. With only eight fixtures left to play, every single point matters as one of the country's traditional powerhouses battles to stay in the top flight.
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