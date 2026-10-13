Memphis Depay to miss Clarence Seedorf debut as Corinthians relegation crisis deepens after Palmeiras thrashing

Depay will have to sit out his new boss's first match at the helm after picking up a suspension in last weekend's derby loss to Palmeiras. The Dutchman got booked for lashing out at Vitor Roque off the ball during a miserable 4-1 defeat for the Alvinegro. That moment of madness rules him out for nearly a fortnight, keeping him sidelined until a trip to Rio de Janeiro in late October.