Memphis Depay and Corinthians in stand-off over bonus payment as Netherlands star told not to report for pre-season training

The core of the dispute lies in a specific performance-related bonus that is affecting contract negotiations with the player. Depay has not yet extended his deal and talks are ongoing. With that in mind following his efforts at the World Cup with Netherlands, Corinthians granted the player 25 days of holiday, a period that expires this Saturday.

However, the club’s hierarchy determined that a return to activity makes no sense under the current terms. His return, without a new contract, would only cost them money.

Journalist Fabio Lazaro detailed the internal logic, explaining the club's hardline stance: "There is no point, and this is the internal understanding at Corinthians, for Memphis to return without a new contract.