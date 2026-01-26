Goal.com
Live
Weston McKennie GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Meet the USMNT: Weston McKennie’s best season meets a defining World Cup year

GOAL continues its Meet the USMNT series by examining McKennie, a player at the center of a growing debate as he approaches a career crossroads.

A debate recently popped up on social media over whether Weston McKennie has already done enough to be considered the U.S. men’s national team’s best-ever midfielder. It’s a discussion with reasonable arguments on both sides, but the very fact that it’s happening speaks to just how good McKennie has been - and how much he has already accomplished in his career.

"So far" is key in that sentence because, at 27 years old, McKennie is just now reaching his prime. He's a key figure for one of the sport's biggest clubs, Juventus, and, with the World Cup on the horizon, he'll likely be a key part of that tournament, too, as the USMNT look to make a run on home soil.

This year promises to be a life-changing one for McKennie, for more reasons than one. His Juventus deal expires this summer, and his future is uncertain. He's set to be one of the faces of the USMNT, and perhaps the group's loudest personality, ahead of a home World Cup. And, if all goes to plan, he might just put a dent in that best-ever debate by the time 2026 is done, particularly if he continues how he's started this calendar year.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Weston McKennie.

Previous Meet the USMNT: Christian Pulisic | Folarin Balogun|Chris Richards

  • McKennie Adams Pulisic U-17

    Where he's from

    McKennie was born in Fort Lewis, Washington, but that's not the environment that helped make him who he is. There were two of those places: Texas and Germany. 

    Largely raised in Little Elm, Texas, McKennie's soccer education, realistically, began during a three-year stay in Germany from age six to nine. His father, John, was an Air Force officer, and it was during that time that McKennie got his first real taste of high-level soccer. 

    Once back in the States, McKennie rose through the ranks at FC Dallas and the U.S. youth national team system, where he befriended future senior team teammates Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, among others. For a brief time, he committed to play at the University of Virginia. That never happened, though, as McKennie opted to return to Germany to begin his professional career with FC Schalke.

    • Advertisement
  • McKennie Ronaldo JuventusGetty

    The journey

    It took less than a year for the teenage McKennie to make it to Schalke's first team as he made his professional debut in May 2017 against Ingolstadt. His real breakthrough really came the next season, when he made 22 appearances in the Bundesliga to cement his place as one of the Bundesliga's top young players to watch. Among those watching? Italian megaclub Juventus, who swooped to sign the midfielder in 2020 after McKennie put together several strong seasons in Germany's top flight.

    McKennie has reached new heights at Juventus, playing for one of the world's most famous clubs. At Juve, he's played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, scored nine Champions League goals, and lifted three trophies, all while emerging as one of the USMNT's most important pieces through the 2022 World Cup cycle and beyond. It was at that 2022 World Cup that McKennie put in some of his best shifts as an international, famously going toe-to-toe with England's midfield in his second-ever World Cup game.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BENFICAAFP

    Club situation

    While largely successful, McKennie's run with Juventus has never been easy. Seemingly, every season, a new coach has come in who has wanted to get rid of him. Each time, McKennie has proved that the coach was wrong, firing his way right back into the team, only for the process to repeat again down the line.

    Now, midway through this 2025-26 season, McKennie is at another crossroads. His contract with Juve expires after this season, and there are conflicting reports about what comes next. All of this comes with McKennie putting together his best season yet, particularly in the winter months, as the American has been in top, top form.

    What comes next for McKennie is anyone's guess, but in the present, the midfielder is playing like one of the best in Serie A.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Weston McKennie USMNT 2025Getty

    National team history

    After the U.S. missed the 2018 World Cup, the program handed the baton to a talented group of youngsters. The task was simple: build towards 2022, even if it means taking some lumps along the way. McKennie was part of that group called into that first Portugal friendly in November 2017. He's been integral ever since.

    In total, McKennie has amassed 62 caps during that time, scoring 11 goals along the way. He's won three CONCACAF Nations League titles, a U.S. Soccer Player of the Year award and was named to CONCACAF's Best XI in 2021. At the 2022 World Cup, McKennie was ever-present, too, forming the MMA midfield alongside Adams and Yunus Musah to really set the tone for the U.S. on the world stage.

    This second cycle has been a bit more up and down, with McKennie playing just four times in 2025, in particular. However, given his form, it's almost certain we see the 27-year-old midfielder contributing next summer.

  • United States v Uruguay - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

    Expectations

    As things stand, McKennie is something of a wild card for the World Cup. He's a player that can play a number of different positions; the question, at least from a USMNT perspective, is which one?

    Is he an attacking midfielder alongside Pulisic? Can he hold down the fort next to Adams as a deeper-lying midfielder? Could he make a push for that right-wingback spot, particularly given his success as a right midfielder with Juventus in recent months? It’s undoubtedly a difficult decision for manager Mauricio Pochettino, but one that likely doesn’t have a wrong answer given McKennie’s talent and confidence. Wherever he lines up at the World Cup, expect McKennie to be a player capable of making a difference at the highest level.

Champions League
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
0