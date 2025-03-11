'I went to meet my maker' - Doctors had to 'reboot' Stuart Pearce's heart after terrifying plane episode as England icon speaks out on his condition for the first time
Stuart Pearce revealed doctors had to "reboot" his heart after a terrifying health scare while flying on a plane from Las Vegas to London.
- Pearce flew to Vegas to watch rugby league
- Had chest pains mid-air while returning to London
- Flight was diverted to St John's in Canada